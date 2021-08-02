The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 275.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

NYSE EL opened at $331.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.97. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.35 and a 1 year high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

