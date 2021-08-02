The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $322.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $320.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $333.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $192.35 and a 52 week high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 615,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

