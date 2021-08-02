The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

NYSE:GBX opened at $42.80 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,284.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.25.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.