The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce earnings per share of $2.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

NYSE THG opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $20,579,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,871,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

