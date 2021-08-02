The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Hershey in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

HSY stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Hershey by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 44.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Hershey by 12.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 50.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

