The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Position Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of The Joint worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 114.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $11,512,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.52. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 197.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

