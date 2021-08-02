The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,209. The company has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut The LGL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

