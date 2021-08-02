The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $281.82

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 281.82 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 210536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.61).

The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.56.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 7,634 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.