The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.77. 2,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

