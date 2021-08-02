The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

7/29/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $193.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was given a new $189.50 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $194.00.

PNC traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,688.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

