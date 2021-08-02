The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad Sells 7,772 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carolyn M. Tastad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.88. 6,824,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,115. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $347.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

