The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.92. The company had a trading volume of 196,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

