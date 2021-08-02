The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 6.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,996,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.20. 225,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $348.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.22.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

