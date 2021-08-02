The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.22.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.20. 225,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The company has a market cap of $348.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

