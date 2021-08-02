The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.32. The stock had a trading volume of 261,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

