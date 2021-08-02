The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PG. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.59.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

