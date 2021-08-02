The RealReal (REAL) to Release Earnings on Monday

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect The RealReal to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.51 on Monday. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,188 shares of company stock worth $2,649,191. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

