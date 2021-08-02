The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $419.71 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $419.71 million and $188.77 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007215 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.75 or 0.01118832 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

