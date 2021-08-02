The Sandbox Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $434.23 million and $267.06 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007307 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.01138603 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.