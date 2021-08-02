The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $41,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $176.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.66.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

