The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

SMG traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.52. 491,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

