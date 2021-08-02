The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CEO Sells $44,932,838.40 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SHW traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $291.57. 877,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $213.63 and a twelve month high of $293.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

