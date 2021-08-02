The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 3.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $292.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.