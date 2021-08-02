The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,992 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $81,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $290.81. 3,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

