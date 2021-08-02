The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $452,270.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

