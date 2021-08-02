The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.