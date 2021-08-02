The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.The Timken also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,100,085.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,484.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,889 shares of company stock worth $8,886,617. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

