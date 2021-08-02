The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

TKR stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

Get The Timken alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,889 shares of company stock worth $8,886,617. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.