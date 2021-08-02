The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.The Timken also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $79.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,617 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

