The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

TJX opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

