The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.