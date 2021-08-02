The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,732 ($22.63). The stock had a trading volume of 575,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,879.14. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

In related news, insider Clare Chapman purchased 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

