The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

