The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Williams Companies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

