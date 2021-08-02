The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Williams Companies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.250 EPS.
Shares of WMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
