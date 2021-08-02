The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,274. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.
About The Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
