The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,274. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

