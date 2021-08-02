THEKEY (TKY) Reaches One Day Volume of $63,850.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $63,850.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

