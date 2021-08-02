Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $847.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

