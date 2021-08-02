Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.95 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

TMO opened at $540.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $543.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.