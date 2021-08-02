Theta Fuel Trading Down 9.3% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $57.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033218 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00257622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00033843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.98 or 0.02578350 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

