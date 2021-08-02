Thisoption (TONS) Market Capitalization Achieves $193,110.17

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $193,110.17 and $34.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00102981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00139515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,317.26 or 0.99485733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.62 or 0.00844173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

