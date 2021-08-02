THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get THK alerts:

Shares of THK stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33. THK has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.