Thomas E. Frooman Sells 16,904 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.41. 13,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $296.98 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

