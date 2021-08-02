Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $112.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thomson Reuters traded as high as $106.30 and last traded at $106.30, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,713,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 348,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

