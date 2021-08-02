Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$128.00 price target on the stock.

TSE TRI traded up C$0.76 on Monday, hitting C$132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 256,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,875. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$92.79 and a one year high of C$132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$65.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.07.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

