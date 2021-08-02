ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc Sells 1,072,720 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TDUP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

