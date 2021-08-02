ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $15,726.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00103199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00138848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,824.31 or 1.00024377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.38 or 0.00842358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

