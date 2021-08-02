Throne Trading 20.2% Higher This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Throne has a total market capitalization of $498,272.68 and $9,021.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Throne has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00102942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.56 or 1.00212559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00848238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.