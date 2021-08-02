Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:THCPU) Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:THCPU) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

