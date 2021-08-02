Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $74.38 million and $18.43 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.23 or 0.00543867 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000901 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.