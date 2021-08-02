Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $9.85 million and $171,295.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

